Wegmans Shuts Down Self-Checkout App Because Of Rampant Shoplifting

By Bill Galluccio

September 16, 2022

Mid adult woman using mobile app while shopping in supermarket.
Photo: Getty Images

Grocery chain Wegmans announced they are shutting down a self-checkout app that was launched in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The SCAN app allowed shoppers to scan the barcodes of items as they shopped, making it easier and faster to pay for their items at the self-checkout kiosks when they were finished.

Wegmans said that it decided to get rid of the app because too many customers were shoplifting.

"Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state," the company said in a statement. "We've made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business."

Wegmans did not provide any details about how much money they lost due to shoplifting. The company said it is working on "new digital solutions" but did not provide any information about those plans.

The grocery chain said that customers who used the app would be credited with a $20 gift card.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.