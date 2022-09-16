Woman Charged With Boston Children's Hospital Bomb Threat

A woman was arrested in connection to a bomb threat made last month to Boston Children's Hospital, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday (September 15), the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced.

Catherine Leavy, of Westfield, was charged with one count of making a false bomb threat by telephone, charging documents filed in the U.S. District for Massachusetts obtained by NBC News confirmed.

Leavy faces up to five years in prison in relation to the charge.

FBI Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta said the incident involving Leavy is one of "well over a dozen" aimed at Boston Children's Hospital recently which, among other children's hospitals, has been the target of a far-right harassment campaign for months.

The threats have been led by anti-trans influencers with large followings to spread misinformation about hospital's gender-affirming treatment for minors, which is similar actions to those taken by anti-LGBTQ campaigns against school and libraries.

Boston Children's Hospital received a call on August 30 in which a person is alleged to have said: “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital. You better evacuate everybody, you sickos."

Police also investigated another threat targeting the hospital at 11:30 a.m. last Friday (September 9), which was the second incident garnering a police response in less than two weeks.