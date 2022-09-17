Another Bus Drops Migrants Outside Of Vice President Kamala Harris' Home

Another bus from Texas carrying about 50 migrants arrived in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Saturday (September 17). According to Fox News, the migrants were mainly from Venezuala and included a one-month-old child.

Aid workers were called to assist and took the migrants to a nearby shelter.

Earlier in the week, two busses dropped off migrants in front of the Naval Observatory as Texas tries to pressure the federal government to secure the southern border. Three busses also dropped off migrants in New York City as Texas has shipped roughly 11,000 migrants out of state.

Florida is also sending migrants to other states and cities that have promised sanctuary to illegal immigrants. On Thursday, two private planes with 50 migrants landed in Martha's Vineyard, forcing local residents and officials to scramble to find them shelter. They have since been transported to the Joint Base Cape Cod military base, where a shelter has been set up.

While Texas and Florida have faced criticism for their actions, officials are doubling down on their decision to send migrants to other states, citing the situation at the border.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is 'secure.' Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."