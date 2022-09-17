Dispatcher Robbed Outside Of Police Headquarters As She Walked Into Work

A dispatcher with the Philadelphia Police Department was robbed as she walked into work at the police headquarters. Officials said the suspect ran up behind her and grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground.

The 25-year-old tried to hold onto her purse as the suspect dragged her from the sidewalk into the street. He eventually managed to wrestle her purse away and fled from the area.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. Officials did not provide information about her injuries or her condition.

“She was on her way to work, going in at 6 — her shift starts at 6, literally a few steps from the door,” Gordon Zimmitt, president of the union that represents dispatchers, AFSCME Local 1637, told WCAU. “The worst thing we can have is people thinking that police headquarters isn’t safe.”

The suspect was described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall with a thin build. He is balding and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a “Puma” logo on the front, blue jogger pants with light stripes on the side, and black sneakers. He was also carrying a black “Nike Air” backpack.

Authorities released a video of the suspect and have asked anybody who may know his identity to contact the police.