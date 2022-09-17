Hurricane Warning Issued As Tropical Storm Fiona Heads Towards Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Fiona may strengthen into a hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico. Fiona slammed the Caribean Islands on Friday (September 16), bringing heavy winds and flooding rains.

At least one person was killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe, and more than 20 others were rescued as the storm knocked out power for roughly 13,000 people.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico and a hurricane watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Fiona has sustained winds of 60 mph and is forecast to pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday before making its way to the Dominican Republic and Haiti by Sunday night or Monday.

Fiona could dump up to 20 inches of rain across Puerto Rico and lash the island with wind gusts of up to 85 mph.

"These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic," the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters are unsure what path Fiona will take after it blows across Puerto Rico. Several models indicate the storm could blow out to sea, whiles others suggest it could head east and impact the Atlantic Coast next week.