Hurricane Warning Issued As Tropical Storm Fiona Heads Towards Puerto Rico

By Bill Galluccio

September 17, 2022

Tropical Storm Fiona
Photo: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Fiona may strengthen into a hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico. Fiona slammed the Caribean Islands on Friday (September 16), bringing heavy winds and flooding rains.

At least one person was killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe, and more than 20 others were rescued as the storm knocked out power for roughly 13,000 people.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico and a hurricane watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Fiona has sustained winds of 60 mph and is forecast to pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday before making its way to the Dominican Republic and Haiti by Sunday night or Monday.

Fiona could dump up to 20 inches of rain across Puerto Rico and lash the island with wind gusts of up to 85 mph.

"These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic," the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters are unsure what path Fiona will take after it blows across Puerto Rico. Several models indicate the storm could blow out to sea, whiles others suggest it could head east and impact the Atlantic Coast next week.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.