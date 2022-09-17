Lorde Teases Her Next Era, Says Fans Will 'Know Sometime Soon'
By Yashira C.
September 17, 2022
Lorde is already teasing her next era following Solar Power. During her set at Primavera Sound Los Angeles this weekend, the singer spoke to the audience seemingly teasing a new album.
“Who knows what will come next…” she said after describing the themes of her previous albums Pure Heroine, Melodrama, and Solar Power. “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon," she added. In an interview over the summer, Lorde hinted at writing pop "bangers" again per NME. “But the banger will always be on the horizon,” she said adding, "I’m getting nearer to that zone again, where all I’m going to write is those sort of songs for us all to dance to, and to feel in our hearts."
Watch the moment at Primavera below:
🚨🚨🚨 Lorde teasing new music (album ??) during her set at Primavera Sound LA.— Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) September 17, 2022
For context, she was talking about the themes of her previous records.
Back in June, Lorde opened up about the "painful" initial response to her 2021 album Solar Power. "It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first," she wrote in an email newsletter to fans. "I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”