Owner Of Stolen Car Tracks Down Suspected Thief And Shoots Him

A suspected car thief was shot after the car's owner tracked him down. The Federal Way Police Department said that the vehicle was stolen in Tacoma, Washington, and the owner used the GPS to track his car to a shopping center in Federal Way, which is about 12 miles away.

The 42-year-old confronted the 29-year-old suspect in the parking lot. When the suspected thief pulled out a gun, the car's owner pulled out his gun and opened fire. The suspect was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and is in stable condition.

According to KING, there were multiple bullet holes in the windshield and the side of the stolen vehicle.

The owner of the stolen car was interviewed by police and released.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspected thief or the owner of the stolen car and said the investigation remains ongoing.