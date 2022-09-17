'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Says 'The End Is Near'

Pat Sajak is opening up about the future of Wheel of Fortune, which he's hosted since 1981.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the game show host says while the show "will never die," it's unlikely the show can reach another 40 year anniversary.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," he said. Sajak, 75, added that he "may go before the show."

While the show will live on in the hearts (and living rooms) of its fans, it's unlikely Wheel of Fortune will reach another major milestone, Sajak alluded to. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long (time). We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he said.

He went on to thank the show's fans. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud," he said.

Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak tweeted a congratulatory post for his father in December, celebrating his 40th anniversary on the show. "Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history!"