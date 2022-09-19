Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that they're closing stores nationwide, including locations in Florida.

This will be the first wave of closures as the company undergoes a complete restructure, according to FOX Business. The home goods retailer plans on shuttering 150 locations and reducing its workforce by 20%. A company spokesperson didn't say when these locations will close.

"We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure," interim CEO Sue Gove said. "The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns."

Bed Bath & Beyond released a preliminary list of 56 store closures on Thursday (September 15). Here are the Florida locations that will close their doors:

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Check out the full list of closures on Bed Bath & Beyond's website.