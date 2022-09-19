Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations

By Zuri Anderson

September 19, 2022

Bed Bath and Beyond store facade in red
Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that they're closing stores nationwide, including locations in Florida.

This will be the first wave of closures as the company undergoes a complete restructure, according to FOX Business. The home goods retailer plans on shuttering 150 locations and reducing its workforce by 20%. A company spokesperson didn't say when these locations will close.

"We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure," interim CEO Sue Gove said. "The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns."

Bed Bath & Beyond released a preliminary list of 56 store closures on Thursday (September 15). Here are the Florida locations that will close their doors:

  • Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
  • Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Check out the full list of closures on Bed Bath & Beyond's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.