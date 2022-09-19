Cops Find Toddler Locked In Cage, 2-Year-Old With Drug Pipe During Search

Authorities in Ohio made a shocking discovery while serving a search warrant related to a sexual assault investigation. When detectives from the Hocking County Sheriff's Office searched the home, they found two children living in "deplorable conditions."

They found a three-year-old child locked in a cage that was filled with bugs, soiled beddings, and a cup of rancid milk. They also discovered a two-year-old child walking around holding a methamphetamine pipe.

The children's grandmother, 61-year-old Ella Webb, was taken into custody and is facing charges of endangering children. Webb, who has legal custody of the children, is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The children's parents, Franklin "TJ" Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, fled before officers arrived. Officials have asked for a nationwide arrest warrant for the couple on charges of endangering the welfare of children.

The children were taken into the custody of the South Central Ohio Job And Family Services and placed in emergency foster care.

"I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement. If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff's Office will tirelessly leverage every local, State, and Federal resource available to bring these two to justice," Hocking County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Caleb J. Moritz said om a statement on Facebook.