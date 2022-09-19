Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington

Authorities in Washington are investigating after human remains washed ashore at a wildlife refuge in Washington, per KCPQ.

Beachgoers reportedly found a female human torso at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim on Friday (September 16), according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. Cops and U.S. Fish and Wildlife rangers closed the area near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads, and a drone was deployed to search the beach for any more remains. Officials say they didn't find anything else.

A coroner with the Clallam County Prosector's Office inspected the torso and sent it to a funeral home, according to reporters. An autopsy is pending, and deputies don't suspect any foul play at this time. The victim's name hasn't been released as of Monday morning (September 19). Officials didn't provide any more details about the body.

No word on if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound. Officials say it's unlikely parts of the aircraft will drift to other waters, but they didn't say whether the bodies of the victims will be affected by currents. Only one of the 10 victims has been recovered so far, and national agencies are working to salvage the floatplane.