Ludacris' Trusted Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested For Murder Charge
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2022
Chaka Zulu, a longtime manager of Ludacris and co-founder of the rapper's Disturbing Tha Peace imprint, was arrested for a murder charge.
According to a report WSB-TV in Atlanta published on Saturday night, September 17, Zulu was charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened outside of his restaurant Apt4B in Buckhead on June 26 that led to the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Zulu reportedly turned himself into police on September 13 and bonded out the same day. He was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and simple battery. Zulu's lawyer Gabe Banks released a statement about the charges.
JUST IN: Chaka Zulu’s attorney, Gabe Banks, just sent me the following statement regarding the murder charge:@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9pjFJAoHfh— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 18, 2022
"Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement official and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants," Banks said. "Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."
Police say the incident was a result of a dispute that occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant. Zulu, his associate and a friend were leaving an event in Buckhead when an individual reportedly bumped Zulu with his chest. That's when the altercation turned violent. Other people allegedly pushed the restaurant owner to the ground and attacked him. After one of the men fired multiple shots, an armed Zulu took out his weapon and fired back. After all the injured men involved were rushed to the hospital, Benton was pronounced dead while Zulu and another man were treated for their gunshot wounds.
Benton's family also released a statement after Zulu was charged with murder, in which they said they felt "relieved that someone is finally being brought to Justice for our loss."