Ludacris' Trusted Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested For Murder Charge

"Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement official and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants," Banks said. "Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."



Police say the incident was a result of a dispute that occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant. Zulu, his associate and a friend were leaving an event in Buckhead when an individual reportedly bumped Zulu with his chest. That's when the altercation turned violent. Other people allegedly pushed the restaurant owner to the ground and attacked him. After one of the men fired multiple shots, an armed Zulu took out his weapon and fired back. After all the injured men involved were rushed to the hospital, Benton was pronounced dead while Zulu and another man were treated for their gunshot wounds.



Benton's family also released a statement after Zulu was charged with murder, in which they said they felt "relieved that someone is finally being brought to Justice for our loss."