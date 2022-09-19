Bucs Star Receiver Mike Evans Suspended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game without pay in relation to an on-field incident that took place during his team's 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the NFL announced in a news release on Monday (September 19).

The league cited "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" in relation to an incident in which Evans shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore was seen arguing with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and trading shoves with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued a statement clarifying the league's decision to suspend Evans, which cited that the wide receiver violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g), which prohibits “unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting, or throwing the body against or on a player who is out of the play or should not have reasonably anticipated such contact by an opponent, before or after ball is dead,” as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”