Bucs Star Receiver Mike Evans Suspended

By Jason Hall

September 19, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game without pay in relation to an on-field incident that took place during his team's 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the NFL announced in a news release on Monday (September 19).

The league cited "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" in relation to an incident in which Evans shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore was seen arguing with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and trading shoves with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued a statement clarifying the league's decision to suspend Evans, which cited that the wide receiver violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g), which prohibits “unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting, or throwing the body against or on a player who is out of the play or should not have reasonably anticipated such contact by an opponent, before or after ball is dead,” as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

The incident took place during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Evans was walking toward the sideline when he turned back and saw Brady and Fournette engaged in an altercation with Lattimore and Saints teammate Marcus Maye.

Evans and Lattimore were previously involved an on-field in 2017 after then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston -- who now plays for the Saints -- pushed Lattimore in the back of his helmet, which led to an altercation that resulted in Evans interjecting and tackling Lattimore.

"You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams," Runyan said in a statement shared on behalf of the NFL. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected in relation to the incident on Sunday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.