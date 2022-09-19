South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys

By Zuri Anderson

September 19, 2022

Wide shot underwater view of man snorkeling in tropical sea
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 20-year-old Harry Jeanniton, of Boynton Beach, was struggling in the water before 1:30 p.m. Friday (September 16). The victim was snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he lost consciousness in the water, per a Facebook post.

A good Samaritan reportedly picked up Jeanniton and was heading toward a marina when the U.S. Coast Guard met him halfway. Paramedics rushed the 20-year-old to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier but he was later pronounced dead.

Officials don't suspect any foul play, and autopsy results are pending.

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Saturday, September 17, 2022

This is one of several deaths involving snorkeling in the Sunshine State this year. Just last week, a 74-year-old man passed out during a snorkeling trip near Key Largo. He was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Back in July, authorities pulled the body of a 27-year-old Port Orange man from the Keys. They suspect a boat fatally struck him while he was snorkeling but the investigation is ongoing.

