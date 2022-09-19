South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys
By Zuri Anderson
September 19, 2022
A South Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 20-year-old Harry Jeanniton, of Boynton Beach, was struggling in the water before 1:30 p.m. Friday (September 16). The victim was snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he lost consciousness in the water, per a Facebook post.
A good Samaritan reportedly picked up Jeanniton and was heading toward a marina when the U.S. Coast Guard met him halfway. Paramedics rushed the 20-year-old to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier but he was later pronounced dead.
Officials don't suspect any foul play, and autopsy results are pending.
This is one of several deaths involving snorkeling in the Sunshine State this year. Just last week, a 74-year-old man passed out during a snorkeling trip near Key Largo. He was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Back in July, authorities pulled the body of a 27-year-old Port Orange man from the Keys. They suspect a boat fatally struck him while he was snorkeling but the investigation is ongoing.