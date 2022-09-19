South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys

A South Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 20-year-old Harry Jeanniton, of Boynton Beach, was struggling in the water before 1:30 p.m. Friday (September 16). The victim was snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he lost consciousness in the water, per a Facebook post.

A good Samaritan reportedly picked up Jeanniton and was heading toward a marina when the U.S. Coast Guard met him halfway. Paramedics rushed the 20-year-old to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier but he was later pronounced dead.

Officials don't suspect any foul play, and autopsy results are pending.