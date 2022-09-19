Watch Lauv Take Over iHeartLand With An Exclusive Performance In Fortnite

Lauv recently released his latest album, All 4 Nothing, back in August, but if you can't get enough of the singer/songwriter's new music, you're in luck — because he's set to take over iHeartLand in Fortnite on September 22nd.

Fans can catch iHeartRadio LIVE with Lauv as he gives an exclusive performance at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park, the Premiere Destination for Fan Experiences, on Thursday, September 22nd at 7pm ET. State Farm® is located at the center of the island where users spawn into the game. It features a massive screen attached to the main stage where users will enjoy concerts, shows and programming from the biggest artists today. Additionally, there will be a red-carpet area where players can snap selfies as well as a countdown clock for players to keep track of the next big event. The area will also feature a lawn sprawled with food and tents where players can use gold (an earnable currency specific to iHeartLand) for items including a fireworks flare cannon and Boogie Bomb emote, which will make other users dance when hit with one.

All 4 Nothing is Lauv's second full-length album following his 2020 debut, How I'm Feeling. The new album showcases 13 new songs, including previously-released tracks "26," "Kids Are Born Stars," "Stranger" and the title track, "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)." After releasing his new album, Lauv explained of his new set of songs in a handwritten note to fans posted to Instagram:

"I made this album when we were all stuck at home, and I was struggling with a sense of finding joy and happiness in my daily life without leaning on things like substances & music (obviously) to feel okay with myself. I was trying to find the little kid inside of me - young Ari. And there was a lot of light & dark in there ... but ultimately, I found out that he's always been right there inside of me, in every moment - I just have to make room for him! And sitting here today... I can't wait to share with you All 4 Nothing - the album, because without a little bit of fun, love, and lightness, everything we live for, grow up for, grow old with - is All 4 Nothing!"