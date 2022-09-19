Angry passengers are sharing photos and videos online about absurdly-long security lines at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend.

Several people were complaining about missing their flights on Sunday (September 18) as the line to go through TSA stretched all the way into the airport's parking garage. Two Twitter videos by Carolyn A. Drake showed hundreds of travelers standing in the parking area, including those who arrived hours before their flight.

"We arrived 2 hrs early for our flight, and we are in the PARKING LOT waiting to get through TSA. There’s no way we make it," she wrote. "@AskTSA What are you going to do to make it right to everyone who’s going to miss their flight because of this?"