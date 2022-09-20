Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Unveils His Stunning Drag Persona

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean unveiled his stunning drag persona to the world this week. On a recent episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the singer revealed himself as Poppy Love. Throughout the show, which premiered on VH1 on August 12th, Poppy Love has treated the audience to performances of Christina Aguilera's "Show Me How You Burlesque" and Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine."

The show's judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews were all shocked when they learned the Backstreet Boy had been part of the show. "You can call me Poppy Love or you can call me AJ McLean," he said on the show as the audience erupted into applause.