Former NBA All-Star's Ohio Home With Built-In Jiffy Lube For Sale

If you're currently in the market for a new house —and you just happened to win the Ohio Lottery— a former NBA All-Star's Ohio home might be just what you've been looking for.

Michael Redd's New Albany Home, located at 2 Crescent Pond, is currently on the market for a cool $6,000,000. The home boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 10,186 square feet. And while the high-quality finishes throughout the home are nice, the biggest selling points have to be four garage spaces in the Jiffy Lube wing of the state, or, perhaps, the full indoor basketball court. Here's what the house's listing on the real estate website Zillow has to say about it:

"A 10,000+ s.f. stunner on 4.4 acres in the heart of the New Albany Country Club community. Designed by George Acock and inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's idea of a residence and its property harmoniously merging into one, this home is an oasis nestled among woods and water. This exceptionally well maintained home features recently updated elegant living spaces with the highest quality finishes throughout. The outdoor spaces are designed for entertaining and relaxing including all the features that one would expect from an estate of this caliber."

Check out some photo's of Michael Redd's Ohio home via its Zillow listing.