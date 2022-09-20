Nicki Minaj Addresses Fans After She Made JT Recite Diss Track Aimed At Her

"Y'all so delusional, EYE wanted to repeat the song I made in my car!" JT tweeted on Sunday. "We was LAUGHING the whole live like a phone convo... We talked about literally everything and it was all laughs."



"Man f**k these DUDS, babe," Nicki replied. "😩Everyone on the live KNOWS how DOPE it was from beginning2end. We were havin fun, bein silly. It’s a lil freestyle she was actually MAKING UP OFF THE TOP OF HER HEAD IN HER CAR. Since yall keep tryin to pull her down, ima go MAD hard for her. WATCH🤫"



Listen to what else JT had to say about the situation above.

