North Carolina Man Did A 'Happy Dance' After Winning Major Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

September 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina has big plans after a winning a huge lottery prize.

Kenneth Kiriazes, of Zebulon, recently stopped by the Swift Mart on Marshburn Road in Wendell to pick up a $2 Quick Pick Lucky for Life ticket for the August 23 drawing. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, this choice proved to be a good decision as he ended up winning a prize that guaranteed him $25,000 a year for life. The lucky ticket, which he checked over the weekend, matched all five white balls in the drawing, overcoming the 1 in over 1.8 million odds to win the prize.

"I was stunned. I couldn't sleep last night," he said, adding, "I did that happy dance. Something like this is a blessing."

Kiriazes claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (September 19) where he had a choice of collecting his winnings as either $25,000 each year for the rest of his life or as a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a total of $276,990 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new prize, he told lottery officials he wants to take a fishing trip next year.

"I'm planning a Kew West trip for April to do some fishing down there," he said, adding that he also hopes to use his winnings to put a new deck on the back of his house.

