Ohio Man Convicted For Posing As African Prince, Stealing Over $800,000

An Ohio man has been convicted of multiple federal charges after stealing more than $800,000 by posing as an African prince and prophet, according to Cleveland.com.

44-year-old Daryl Robert Harrison of Dayton was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering. He now faces up to 20 years in prison for defrauding at least 14 victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Harrison posed as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe, a royal prince from Ghana, from January 2014 to September 2020, according to prosecutors. He convinced his victims they were investing in African trucking and mining companies, telling them he had direct connections with the companies and that investors could expect a return of 28 to 33 percent.

According to prosecutors, Harrison and his stepfather also claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, which sponsored religious services in various church facilities and private residences throughout the Dayton area, southwestern Ohio and Parker, Colorado. Posing as Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, he reportedly withdrew thousands of dollars in cash from the ministries' bank accounts after receiving money from investors. Harrison and his stepfather then used the money to rent a house in Colorado, purchase luxury vehicles, airplane tickets, and more.