Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme Says Making This Album 'Saved My Life'

Josh Homme is best known as the frontman for Queens of the Stone Age, but he has also produced for the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop and Royal Blood. Now the rocker can add a new artist (and new genre) to that list, revealing that he produced country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's upcoming album Denim & Diamonds — a project he said "saved my life."

"Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life," Homme wrote on QOTSA's Instagram account. "Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same."

"Tough & beautiful. Honest & ready to go Honky Tonkin. Nikki ain’t just a singer songwriter, she’s an entrepreneur. An inspiration for girls, boys & bad a**es everywhere," he added. "Nikki’s new record Denim & Diamonds is a Declaration of Independence, individuality & self respect. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of it. Thanks Nix"

Denim & Diamonds is slated for a September 23 release and will also feature Homme's QOTSA bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita and Michael Shuman, as well as Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders has also been confirmed to appear on the record, alongside Autolux’s Carla Azar.. See his post below.