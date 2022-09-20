Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme Says Making This Album 'Saved My Life'

By Katrina Nattress

September 21, 2022

I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell
Photo: Getty Images North America

Josh Homme is best known as the frontman for Queens of the Stone Age, but he has also produced for the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop and Royal Blood. Now the rocker can add a new artist (and new genre) to that list, revealing that he produced country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's upcoming album Denim & Diamonds — a project he said "saved my life."

"Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life," Homme wrote on QOTSA's Instagram account. "Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same."

"Tough & beautiful. Honest & ready to go Honky Tonkin. Nikki ain’t just a singer songwriter, she’s an entrepreneur. An inspiration for girls, boys & bad a**es everywhere," he added. "Nikki’s new record Denim & Diamonds is a Declaration of Independence, individuality & self respect. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of it. Thanks Nix"

Denim & Diamonds is slated for a September 23 release and will also feature Homme's QOTSA bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita and Michael Shuman, as well as Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders has also been confirmed to appear on the record, alongside Autolux’s Carla Azar.. See his post below.

Queens of the Stone Age
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.