The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Denver

Fried rice is amazing comfort food if you're looking for a quick meal or a companion to a hearty entree. It's even more delicious when you stuff it with delicious meats, from shrimp and beef to chicken. The dish can easily be modified for both vegetarians and vegans, too!

Denver is full of restaurants ready to serve you their take on fried rice, so which one is the best? Yelp has the answer to that.

After searching for "Fried Rice" in the Denver area and filtering by the highest ratings, Urban Burma claimed the top spot!

According to the website, this is the first Burmese restaurant in Colorado! Their fried rice comes with eggs, peas, celery, green onions, and carrots. Pay extra to add meats, including chicken, shrimp, marinated pork, and crispy pork.

Yelper Matt C. gushed about Urban Burma's fried rice:

"By the looks of it, it looks like classic takeout fried rice. When you look closer, you see there's no excess oil and that each grain of rice is separated, which is no easy feat! This is what fried rice SHOULD taste like. Absolutely phenomenal!"