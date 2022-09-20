This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Wisconsin serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Wisconsin can be found at The Soup Brothers located in Milwaukee. Eat This Not That recommended trying the fire roasted red pepper bisque.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Wisconsin:

"The amazing Fire Roasted Red Pepper Bisque at The Soup Brothers, a creamy soup served with rice and sour cream in it, has quite the following. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "Their best and home special is the Fire roasted red pepper bisque, a soup to die for!"