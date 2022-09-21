Camila Cabello Praises Michigan Woman For Overcoming Fear On 'The Voice'

A small-town Michigan woman was praised for overcoming her fears during her The Voice blind audition.

Michigan native Sadie Bass of Bath recently auditioned for the The Voice in front of a live studio audience, the four celebrity coaches and millions watching from home. It took a little extra time for the 25-year-old to take the stage due to her life-long battle with stage fright, but she eventually performed "Stupid Boy" by Keith Urban for her audition, which aired yesterday (September 20).

“The Voice is going to be a game-changer when it comes to my stage fright,” Bass said. “I think I’ve always been not confident in my singing and I think going on The Voice and really learning and getting that feedback is going to make a huge difference going forward.”

Blake Shelton was the first to turn his chair, with his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani quickly following suit. Camila Cabello and John Legend did not turn their chairs. However, the former praised Bass for her bravery. “I want to say I'm really proud of you because that's no small feat,” Cabello said after sharing her own experience with stage fright. “Even though I won't be your coach, I'm here for whatever you need on the stage fright stuff because I worked so much to overcome that. I'm excited for your journey.”

Shelton also shared his congratulations. “The stage fright thing can keep someone from opening up and honestly, thrusting yourself into this most awkward, horrifying situation of a performance... That’s a hell of a way to overcome your fear, so congratulations. You did it,” Shelton said. In the end, Bass chose Stefani as her coach for the singing competition.

Check out Bass' audition below!