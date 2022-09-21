Police Find Body While Searching Home For Missing Man And Woman

Officers serving a search warrant in connection with the case of a missing couple discovered a body in a South Carolina home. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, were last seen on September 9 and a missing persons report was filed on Saturday (September 17).

Officials said that Cagle's phone last pinged in South Carolina on Saturday, while Chermak's phone last pinged in Florida on Sunday.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, Chermak, who worked for Multi-Pack Solutions as a human resources officer, texted her boss saying she had COVID before she disappeared.

Officials said that the Laurens County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced that Cagle was taken into custody in Colorado and has been charged with murder. The agency did not provide any additional details about the investigation, which remains ongoing.