President Joe Biden Slams Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In UN Speech

President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (September 21), focusing his speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden addressed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call up an additional 300,000 troops to join the war effort and his veiled threats of using nuclear weapons.

"President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime. Now Russia is calling up more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum to try to annex parts of Ukraine — an extremely significant violation of the UN charter," Biden said.

Biden vowed that the United States would continue to support Ukraine as the war nears its seventh month.

"Like you, the United States wants this war to end on just terms, on terms we all signed up for, that you cannot seize a nation's territory by force. The only country standing in the way of that is Russia, so we, each of us in this body, we determine to uphold the principles and beliefs we pledge to defend as members of the United Nations, must be clear, firm, and unwavering in our resolve," he said.

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine; we will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression, period," Biden added.