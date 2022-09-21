This Is The Richest Person In Wisconsin

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Wisconsin? John Menard Jr., according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Menard, who lives in Eau Claire, has a net worth of approximately $16.6 billion. The source of that wealth comes from the highly-successful home improvement store Menards. Here's what Forbes had to say about the wealthiest man in Wisconsin:

"The oldest of eight children, Menard grew up on a Wisconsin farm and founded the Menards empire of more than 300 home improvement stores, largely based in the middle of the U.S."