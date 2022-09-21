WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits Historic 60th Home Run
By Jason Hall
September 21, 2022
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run during his team's 9-8 walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (September 20) night, which was historic for several reasons.
Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second most home runs hit in American League history -- which had previously stood as the MLB home run record for 34 years -- and is now just three shy of Roger Maris' AL record of 63 home runs.
The 30-year-old also reached 60 home runs in fewer games than both Maris and Ruth, which has long been a debate over the validity of the record.
Ruth had initially set the record in 154 games, while Maris broke the record in 162 games after the league had previously extended the total amount of games in a season.
Judge hit his 60th homer in 147 games and is poised to hit at least four more with the Yankees scheduled to play 15 games before the conclusion of the 2022 MLB regular season.
No. 60 ties The Sultan of Swat for 2nd all-time in American League history!@TheJudge44 👨⚖️ pic.twitter.com/DNwFXsJFMC— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 21, 2022
The California native also improved his batting average during Wednesday's win to now lead all three triple crown categories with a .316 average, 60 home runs and 128 RBI.
Judge could become the first Yankee hitter to win the triple crown since Mickey Mantle in 1956 and the first MLB player to do so since Miguel Cabrera in 2012, who was the first to accomplish the feat since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.
The Yankees won in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night as Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth.
New York currently has a 5.5-game lead in the AL East Division standings and a magic number of 10 to win the division.