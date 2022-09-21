WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits Historic 60th Home Run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run during his team's 9-8 walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (September 20) night, which was historic for several reasons.

Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second most home runs hit in American League history -- which had previously stood as the MLB home run record for 34 years -- and is now just three shy of Roger Maris' AL record of 63 home runs.

The 30-year-old also reached 60 home runs in fewer games than both Maris and Ruth, which has long been a debate over the validity of the record.

Ruth had initially set the record in 154 games, while Maris broke the record in 162 games after the league had previously extended the total amount of games in a season.

Judge hit his 60th homer in 147 games and is poised to hit at least four more with the Yankees scheduled to play 15 games before the conclusion of the 2022 MLB regular season.