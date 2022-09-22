At Least 1 Dead In 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2022
At least one person has died in relation to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southwest Mexico overnight, NBC News reports.
The earthquake was detected at around 1:16 a.m. Thursday (September 22) and reported to have a depth of 12.4 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
A woman in the Mexico City neighborhood Colonia Doctores is reported to have suffered a fatal fall in her home, local officials confirmed.
Tremors could be felt in Mexico City, which led to alarms being set off and the evacuation of local residents from their homes, Reuters reports.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the earthquake was an aftershock that was felt in several cities including Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City in a video shared on his verified Twitter account.
Tuvimos una réplica del sismo con magnitud de 6.9 con epicentro en Coalcomán. Se sintió en Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero y Ciudad de México. Hasta ahora no hay reporte de daños. pic.twitter.com/u6qMfzd2eE— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 22, 2022
Obrador did, however, note that no damage had been reported as of Thursday.
The latest tremor took place three days after a 7.6-magnitude in Mexico, which resulted in at least two deaths, many buildings experiencing damage in Mexico City and blackouts throughout the capital city.
Monday's (September 19) earthquake took place on the 37-year anniversary of an earthquake that resulted in thousands of deaths, as well as the five-year anniversary of one that killed more than 350 individuals.