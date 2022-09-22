At Least 1 Dead In 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

At least one person has died in relation to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southwest Mexico overnight, NBC News reports.

The earthquake was detected at around 1:16 a.m. Thursday (September 22) and reported to have a depth of 12.4 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

A woman in the Mexico City neighborhood Colonia Doctores is reported to have suffered a fatal fall in her home, local officials confirmed.

Tremors could be felt in Mexico City, which led to alarms being set off and the evacuation of local residents from their homes, Reuters reports.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the earthquake was an aftershock that was felt in several cities including Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City in a video shared on his verified Twitter account.