Celtics Announce Decision On Ime Udoka's Status

The Boston Celtics have officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season "for violations of team policies."

"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the team said in a news release. "The suspension takes effect immediately."

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is reportedly expected to take over in Udoka's absence, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who initially reported that Udoka was "facing possible disciplinary action," which included "a significant suspension" in relation to what was, at the time, described as "an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," on Wednesday (September 21) night.