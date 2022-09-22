College Student Allegedly Threatened To Detonate School's Nuclear Reactor

A college student from the University of Utah is in serious trouble after allegedly making threats to detonate the school's nuclear reactor on social media. According to KTVX, Meredith Miller, an engineering student at the school, posted a message on YikYak saying, "If we don't win today, I'm detonating the nuclear reactor on campus."

Investigators tracked down Miller, and she admitted to making the post, claiming it was meant as a joke. She was taken into custody and is facing charges of making terroristic threats.

"She acknowledged posting the statement and was arrested and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked for making terroristic threats," the University of Utah Police Department said.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for these kind of threats," Police Chief Jason Hinojosa added.

Officials noted that while Miller "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed," the reactor is secured with alarms, and there was no threat to the campus.

Utah did win the game, easily defeating San Diego State by a score of 35-7.