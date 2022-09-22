College Student Allegedly Threatened To Detonate School's Nuclear Reactor

By Bill Galluccio

September 22, 2022

Thermonuclear reactor ITER. Tokamak. International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor.
Photo: Getty Images

A college student from the University of Utah is in serious trouble after allegedly making threats to detonate the school's nuclear reactor on social media. According to KTVXMeredith Miller, an engineering student at the school, posted a message on YikYak saying, "If we don't win today, I'm detonating the nuclear reactor on campus."

Investigators tracked down Miller, and she admitted to making the post, claiming it was meant as a joke. She was taken into custody and is facing charges of making terroristic threats.

"She acknowledged posting the statement and was arrested and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked for making terroristic threats," the University of Utah Police Department said.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for these kind of threats," Police Chief Jason Hinojosa added.

Officials noted that while Miller "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed," the reactor is secured with alarms, and there was no threat to the campus.

Utah did win the game, easily defeating San Diego State by a score of 35-7.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.