Khloe Kardashian Debuts Baby Boy On 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians has officially started. On Thursday, September 22nd, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his debut on the first episode of the season.

Khloe was joined by her and Thompson's surrogate and her sister Kim Kardashian at the hospital. “Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” Kim said referring to Khloe's first born True Thompson.

After holding her baby in her arms for the first time, Khloe FaceTimed True to introduce her to her new sibling. "His, Snowy," she said before her mother clarified "his name is not Snowy."

While Khloe hasn't revealed his name yet, she did hint to Kris Jenner that his name starts with a T. “I’m so grateful,” Khloé said in a confessional. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she said in reference to Thompson's cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.

“Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she said. Later in the episode, Thompson joined Khloe and their new baby at the hospital. However, Khloe was initially "on the fence" about the visit.

“Tristan wants to be here so I figured, why not,” she explained. “Let him come. He’ll never get this moment back.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu every Thursday.