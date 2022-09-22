Louis Tomlinson Was 'Influenced By Connection With Fans' For New Album

Louis Tomlinson sat down with Atlanta's Power 96.1 on Thursday to discuss his new album, Faith Of The Future, unreleased singles, soccer, and more. During the interview, Power 96.1 listeners had the opportunity to hear four unreleased songs from the album including, "Written All Over Your Face," "Face The Music," "Saturdays," and "All This Time." Louis mentioned that "Saturdays" contains some of the most "emotional vocals" in the entire album. When asked about album single, "Bigger Than Me," he said that it was the obvious choice for the single simply because it is unlike any other song on the album.

Though Louis could not comment on the lyrics that stuck with him the most while writing the album, he shared that the project was greatly "influenced by his connection with fans." He would rather fans "draw their own conclusions" about the album than share why he was inspired to write the songs.