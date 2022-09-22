One Million Remain Without Power In Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Fiona

Over one million people across Puerto Rico remain without power, several days after Hurricane Fiona battered the island with devastating winds and flooding rains.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity after the storm knocked out power to the entire island of 3.3. million people.

The storm left two people dead in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic, and one person dead in the French territory of Guadalupe.

Fiona has since strengthened into a monster Category 4 storm and is now tracking toward Bermuda. Fiona is expected to make landfall on Friday before heading northeast toward Canada over the weekend.

"A storm surge will cause elevated water levels along the coast of Bermuda in areas of onshore winds beginning tonight. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters are also tracking a tropical system that could enter the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say that the warm waters of the Gulf could cause the system to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane by next week.

" Although upper-level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become more favorable in a couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next day or two and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.