Stevie Nicks Debuts New Song 'For What It's Worth' On the Radio

Stevie Nicks is giving fans some new music in the form of an old song she has brought back for fans, and it packs an important message.

Nicks debuted her new song "For What It's Worth" exclusively via iHeartRadio stations across the country, with the song's official release on Friday, September 23rd. The track is actually 56 years old, as it was written in 1966 by Stephen Stills and released by Buffalo Springfield.

In a handwritten note posted to social media for fans, Stevie explained of her new song, "I am so excited to release my new song this Friday. It's called 'For What It's Worth' and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman — and it seems like today, in the times that we live in — that it has a lot to say... I can't wait for you to hear it."