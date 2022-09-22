Stevie Nicks Debuts New Song 'For What It's Worth' On the Radio
By Taylor Fields
September 22, 2022
Stevie Nicks is giving fans some new music in the form of an old song she has brought back for fans, and it packs an important message.
Nicks debuted her new song "For What It's Worth" exclusively via iHeartRadio stations across the country, with the song's official release on Friday, September 23rd. The track is actually 56 years old, as it was written in 1966 by Stephen Stills and released by Buffalo Springfield.
In a handwritten note posted to social media for fans, Stevie explained of her new song, "I am so excited to release my new song this Friday. It's called 'For What It's Worth' and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman — and it seems like today, in the times that we live in — that it has a lot to say... I can't wait for you to hear it."
Stevie's version of "For What It's Worth" is similar to the original, as she sings the song's lyrics, "There's something happening here/ But what it is ain't exactly clear/ There's a man with a gun over there/ Telling me I got to beware/ I think it's time we stop," and "There's battle lines being drawn/ Nobody's right if everybody's wrong/ Young people speaking their minds/ Getting so much resistance from behind."
Nicks last released a solo album in 2014 with 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, which includes new versions of demos that that were written between 1969 and 1987.