Over One Million Teslas Recalled Because They Can Pinch Passengers

By Bill Galluccio

September 22, 2022

CHINA-AUTO-SHOW
Photo: Getty Images

Tesla announced a recall of 1.1 million vehicles because of an issue with the automatic window reversal system. The carmaker said that the software may not always detect an obstruction as the windows automatically roll up and could pinch the driver or passenger.

The recall includes 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans, 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs, Model S sedans, and 2021 and 2022 Model X SUVs.

Tesla has not received any warranty claims or reports of injuries due to the issue, which was discovered during routine product testing in August.

The electric vehicle maker said it will push out an over-the-air software update to fix the issue and will begin notifying owners on November 15. Vehicles that are currently in production have already received the software update.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.