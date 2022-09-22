Unruly Passenger Sucker Punched American Airlines Flight Attendant

A flight attendant was assaulted by an unruly passenger on an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. After the shocking attack, other passengers restrained the man and zip-tied him until the plane landed.

Officers were waiting at the gate and took the suspect into custody. The flight attendant did not appear to be hurt after getting sucker punched in the back of the head.

One of the passengers, named Kevin, spoke to KABC about the incident and said that suspect said, "There are 10 killers on the plane."

"About that time, the female flight attendant heard this and ran him back into coach. He sat there for a few, and then the male flight attendant went back there and confronted the guy," Kevin told the news station. "And the part of the video you see with him getting hit in the back of the head is him turning around, coming back to the front of the plane, and the guy just jumped up and hit him."

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter. The 30-second clip shows the passenger sprinting down the aisle and clubbing the flight attendant in the back of the head.