Utah Mom Pregnant With Her Son's Baby: 'It Is The Most Beautiful Thing'
By Dani Medina
September 22, 2022
A 56-year-old mom in Utah is pregnant with her son's child.
Nancy Hauck offered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's child, according to TMZ. Cambria underwent a life-saving hysterectomy and is unable to carry a pregnancy. This would be Jeff and Cambria's fifth child; the couple already has two sets of twins.
After expressing concern about carrying a child at her age, doctors reassured Hauck it would be OK. The mother said she hasn't been pregnant in 26 years.
"I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family ... having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer," Jeff said. "I never imagined I would be pregnant at 56 or that this would be possible, but it is the most beautiful thing," Nancy said.
A woman is pregnant with her own son’s baby at 56 after her daughter-in-law was left unable to carry a child. Nancy...Posted by Coventry Live on Thursday, September 22, 2022