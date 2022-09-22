Utah Mom Pregnant With Her Son's Baby: 'It Is The Most Beautiful Thing'

By Dani Medina

September 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 56-year-old mom in Utah is pregnant with her son's child.

Nancy Hauck offered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's child, according to TMZ. Cambria underwent a life-saving hysterectomy and is unable to carry a pregnancy. This would be Jeff and Cambria's fifth child; the couple already has two sets of twins.

After expressing concern about carrying a child at her age, doctors reassured Hauck it would be OK. The mother said she hasn't been pregnant in 26 years.

"I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family ... having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer," Jeff said. "I never imagined I would be pregnant at 56 or that this would be possible, but it is the most beautiful thing," Nancy said.

Posted by Coventry Live on Thursday, September 22, 2022
