WATCH: Incredible Video Catches Deer Jumping Clean Over Michigan Car
By Taylor Linzinmeir
September 22, 2022
A deer was recently caught on camera in Michigan hurdling straight over a person's car, narrowly avoiding being hit by the vehicle, according to a video posted today (September 22) by the Michigan State Police's Fifth District.
Michigan State Police Trooper Anderson was driving behind another vehicle when a small herd of deer suddenly ran across the road. The first deer ran in front of the vehicle ahead of Anderson without any problem. The second deer, however, decided to jump clean over the small car. The last deer ran behind the car just in front of Anderson, who calmly put on his breaks to let the deer continue crossing the road. Check out the video caught on Anderson's dashboard camera below.
#DeerLeapsOverCar— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022
Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact.
Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o
Deer will grow increasingly active over the next few months, particularly during dusk and dawn. One of the reasons is because deer are in “rut” or breading season. Thus, drivers should be extra alert.