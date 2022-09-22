Woman Charged After Bringing Pet Raccoon To A Bar

By Bill Galluccio

September 22, 2022

Cute Raccoon
Photo: Getty Images

A North Dakota woman is facing charges after she showed up at a bar with a wild raccoon. The Benson County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that 38-year-old Erin Christensen brought the wild animal into the bar on September 6.

Officials launched an investigation and warned patrons at the bar that they may have been exposed to rabies. Investigators learned that Christensen was keeping the animal as a pet for roughly three weeks.

Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of the road and had been taking care of it. The raccoon was euthanized so it could be tested for rabies. The test came back negative.

Christensen told the Bismark Tribune that her family was devastated after officials took the raccoon and put it down.

"My children are devastated and inconsolable," she said. "They cried for hours yesterday. No good deed goes unpunished; clearly, that is a harsh lesson for young people to learn."

She was charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of a wild animal.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.