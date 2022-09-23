Hurricane Fiona Makes Extremely Rare Move After Passing Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona is now moving toward northeastern Canada as a Category 3 storm as part of a rare weather event.

The storm made its way through northwest Bermuda with maximum sustained winds estimated to be near 125 MPH, as well as higher gusts, Friday (September 23) morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning was later issued for parts of Nova Scotia, while Fiona was downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as it made its way past Bermuda.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said Fiona was likely to reach the waters of Nova Scotia Friday evening and was expected to result in "heavy rainfall" and powerful "hurricane force winds" in Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec on Saturday (September 24).

“This storm is shaping up to be a severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec,” the agency said in an update shared on its website Friday morning. “Numerous weather models are consistent in their prediction of what we call a deep hybrid low pressure system, possessing both tropical and intense winter storm properties, with very heavy rainfall and severe winds.”

Hurricanes are a rare weather event in Canada as they typically lose their main source of energy while reaching colder waters.

The country has, however, seen multiple storms before, including Hurricane Juan in 2003, which resulted in multiple deaths, widespread power outages and devastation throughout the areas of nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, NBC News reports.

Multiple deaths have been reported in Puerto Rico amid widespread devastation left by the hurricane.

More than 928,000 customers in the U.S. territory were reported to still be without power as of Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.