Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire

The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning.

Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

While officers were setting up a perimeter, a child was released from the house. A few moments later, officers saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire department extinguished the flames and discovered a fourth person dead inside the home. His identity has not been released, but officials believe he was the gunman.

Neighbors were left shocked by the early morning shooting.

"It's traumatizing," neighbors Cheryl and Cody Wilson told WFLD. "There's some blood in the street, in the cul de sac. According to what we have been told, the wife was trying to get out of the house, and she was shot."