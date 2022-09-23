Ozzy Osbourne Slams '13': 'It Wasn't Really A Black Sabbath Album'

By Katrina Nattress

September 23, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home
Photo: Getty Images North America

Black Sabbath released what is seemingly their last album, 13, in 2013, and during a recent interview with Stereogum, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his disdain for the project.

When asked if he felt good about where 13 left things, Ozzy was blunt. “Not really, because, to be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album," he said. "Although [producer] Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing."

“It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period," he admitted. "Though Geezer [Butler, Black Sabbath bassist] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”

He also opened up about the future of Black Sabbath. “I would like to say it’s completely done,” Ozzy said. “I think it’s time. The only thing I really regret, to be honest, is that Bill Ward [original Black Sabbath drummer] didn’t play on the [13] album. It wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album.”

But never say never. “I’m not saying that one day we might not all go in a room and come up with the perfect Black Sabbath album. But I’ll say, [13] wasn’t recorded the way Black Sabbath recorded records," Ozzy said. "We’d gone right back past the point where we took charge, back to when someone else had full control of our recording. Which we never did from Vol. 4 onwards.”

Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne
