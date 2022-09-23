Snakes And Mice Are Falling From The Ceiling Of This Kentucky High School

As if high school isn't scary enough on its own, now one Kentucky high school is dealing with a major pest problem.

WTVQ reported that the Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell from the ceiling onto a teacher's desk. According to the teacher, Nathan Spalding, a "baby rat snake" fell from his ceiling on Wednesday morning (September 21st.)

Spalding told the Herald-Leader on Thursday that a mouse fell from the ceiling in a different classroom. He said, "t landed on a student's desk and caused quite a commotion."

Spalding wrote in a Facebook post:

"This little guy gave me quite the surprise this morning. Special thanks to Molly Haggerty Jones for calling someone to help and for reaching out to KY Fish and Wildlife, who identified this as a rat snake.

Our school is infested with roaches, spiders, and mice. Our school now seems to also have a nest of snakes living in the ceiling."