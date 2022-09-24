Big Time Rush Brings The Nostalgia Closing Out iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Big Time Rush hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and showed out as the closing act. They opened with "Windows Down" and the crowd went wild. Fans danced and waved their hands to the beat of "Music Sounds Better" while Logan, Carlos, James, and Kendall brought the energy. The band turned up the heat while performing their first ever spanglish single, "Dale Pa' Ya." They took over the city with "City Is Ours" and closed with iconic hit "Boyfriend."

Big Time Rush are known for hits such as "Till I Forget About You," "Worldwide," and more. They will be touring Latin America in 2023 on their Forever Tour.