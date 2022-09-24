Chlöe Debuts New Single 'For The Night' During iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chlöe took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th, and debuted her new single “For The Night.”

From the moment the singer and her backup dancers stepped on that stage, they commanded attention. Between the dance moves, the phenomenal vocals, and the fashion, Chlöe did not come to play. Her set covered both her solo career, as well as her music career with her sister, Halle Bailey. Dressed in a a stunning sparkly blue body suit, she kicked off her performance with her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” which was released a little over a year ago. After a short dance break, she sang “Do It,” and debuted her single “For The Night.”

In addition, she sang “Surprise” —her most recent single released back in June— “Treat Me,” and ended her performance by bringing Los Angeles-based electronic trio Cheat Codes onstage for a rendition of Lumidee's “Never Leave.”