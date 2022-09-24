Fans Scream Along To 5SOS Lyrics During Compelling Set & It's A Must See

5 Seconds of Summer hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on on Saturday, September 24th and the crowd went crazy. The band opened with "No Shame" and "Easier" as fans intensely screamed along to the lyrics. Luke, Ashton, Micheal, and Calum looked so perfect while singing, "She Look's So Perfect," and I'm sure every member of the crowd would agree. Their performance comes on the heels of the release of their highly-anticipated fifth album, 5SOS5.

5SOS5 was a breath of fresh air for the Aussies. The album marks their first to be independently released.

"...a journey of friendship, brotherhood, exploration of self identity. we entered this era focused on creative freedom and a liberation of the bands truest voice to date. thank you for your support. your love means everything to us," the band tweeted ahead of the release.