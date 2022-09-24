Fans Scream Along To 5SOS Lyrics During Compelling Set & It's A Must See
By Sierra Marquina, Logan DeLoye
September 25, 2022
5 Seconds of Summer hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on on Saturday, September 24th and the crowd went crazy. The band opened with "No Shame" and "Easier" as fans intensely screamed along to the lyrics. Luke, Ashton, Micheal, and Calum looked so perfect while singing, "She Look's So Perfect," and I'm sure every member of the crowd would agree. Their performance comes on the heels of the release of their highly-anticipated fifth album, 5SOS5.
5SOS5 was a breath of fresh air for the Aussies. The album marks their first to be independently released.
"...a journey of friendship, brotherhood, exploration of self identity. we entered this era focused on creative freedom and a liberation of the bands truest voice to date. thank you for your support. your love means everything to us," the band tweeted ahead of the release.
This year's Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival included 5SOS, as well as Maggie Rogers, Avril Lavigne, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX. In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage also included fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.
In case you missed it, or want to re-live all of the stellar performances, the CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more.