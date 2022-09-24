GAYLE Gets Emotional With Fans During Powerful Performance

GAYLE took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought her guitar with her. The star ignited the crowd with "You're Just Lonely" followed by an energetic, unforgettable performance of "FMK." Fans went wild when the songstress sang "abcdefu" and couldn't help but to scream the catchy chorus.

GAYLE continues to release new music that speaks to the world, but most importantly to the soul’s of her biggest fans. The stand-out singer-songwriter is known for hits such as “abcdefu,” “FMK” featuring Blackbear and more! This was the 18-year-olds first time in Vegas, and she was also nominated for an MTV Music Award this year.