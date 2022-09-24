Girl In Red Crowd Surfs During Energetic Performance
By Logan DeLoye
September 24, 2022
Girl In Red took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought literal serotonin to the crowd while singing, "Serotonin." Fans went wild as the songstress put everything that she had into "I'll Call You Mine," followed by an energetic "bad idea," where she jumped off of the stage to surf the crowd.
Girl in Red is currently on tour performing at venues across the world. The Norwegian singer-songwriter was nominated for an MTV Music Award in Europe and is known for stand-out hits such as “We Fell In Love In October,” “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend,” and much more!
In addition to live performances, fans went wild at the various fan zones set up outside of the Daytime Stage by iHeartRadio's brand partners. Other performers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX.
In case you missed it, or want to re-live the stellar performances, the CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more.