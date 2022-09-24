Girl In Red Crowd Surfs During Energetic Performance

Girl In Red took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought literal serotonin to the crowd while singing, "Serotonin." Fans went wild as the songstress put everything that she had into "I'll Call You Mine," followed by an energetic "bad idea," where she jumped off of the stage to surf the crowd.

Girl in Red is currently on tour performing at venues across the world. The Norwegian singer-songwriter was nominated for an MTV Music Award in Europe and is known for stand-out hits such as “We Fell In Love In October,” “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend,” and much more!